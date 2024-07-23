Jagtial: Mothe tank to be repaired with Rs 3 crore

Jagtial: Collector B Satya Prasad informed to develop Mothe tank by spending Rs 3 crore and in this regard, proposals were also sent to the government.

The estimations to take up repair works of Mothe tank with Rs 3 crore were already prepared and proposals were already sent to the government. The works would be taken up after getting clearance from the government. The Collector on Tuesday visited Mothe tank and examined water levels. He instructed irrigation department officials to be alert on flood situations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all water bodies in the district were getting huge inflows as highest rainfall was recorded during the last few days. He wanted the officials to be alert since the district is going to get rains for three more days.

Later, he inspected Kandlapelli tank.