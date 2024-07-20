Forest officials rescued foxes from well in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:05 PM

Jagtial: Forest department officials rescued two foxes from an agricultural well in the outskirts of Bommena of Kathalapur mandal on Saturday.

According to villagers, two foxes came out from the nearby forest on Friday evening and entered into agricultural fields for food. However, they accidentally fell in an agricultural well owned by a farmer Thorthi Naveen.

Noticing foxes in the well on Friday evening, Naveen informed the matter to forest officials.

Forest officials including Deputy Range Officer Md Musheer Ahmad Siddiqui, Beat Officer Gandla Madhu along with staff reached the spot on Saturday and rescued foxes with the help of local people.

Foxes were rescued by arranging nets in the well. Later, they were released into the nearby forest.