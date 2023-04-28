Research scholars’ day held at NIT Warangal

Research scholars’ day was organised at NITW campus here on Friday, Director Prof Bidyadhar Subhudi inaugurated the event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

File Photo

Warangal: Research scholars’ day – (eclairant 2023)- was organised at NITW campus here on Friday. Director Prof Bidyadhar Subhudi inaugurated the event at the School of Management.

Appreciating the department for conducting the event, he stressed on the importance of management research towards social development along with completing the research in the given time frame.

He explained the importance of data analytics, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence in management research.

Scholars presented their research in the form of Poster Presentations at the event. Sharing her views via online, a senior researcher Oksana Smirnova from London School of Business marked the importance of research in the management area. Prof V V Haragopal, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, delivered a lecture on latest research techniques useful to the scholar fraternity.