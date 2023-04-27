45 Telangana students to visit Uttarakhand under Yuva Sangam programme

The delegate members will stay in Uttarakhand from April 29 to May 4 to understand the culture and traditions of the region

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Prof Puli Ravi Kumar flagging off Yuva Sangam tour to Uttarkhand on Thursday.

Warangal: A delegation of 45 students from NIT Warangal, Osmania University, ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, Vidya Jyoti Institute of Technology, University of Hyderabad and other prominent higher education institutes from the State have departed for IIT Roorkee, as part of the Central government’s cultural and educational endeavour the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ programme under the phase-2.

NIT Warangal is the nodal institute for this trip. Dean, NITW, Prof Puli Ravi Kumar flagged off the yatra here on Thursday. The delegate members will stay in Uttarakhand from April 29 to May 4 to understand the culture and traditions of the region. They are accompanied by four faculty members. As a part of this tour, the students will be meeting prominent leaders and change makers including the Governor of Uttarakhand and Minister of Education of the state besides artists, singers, sportspersons and an interaction with the local communities. The students will also get an exposure to TiDES Incubator, BioNEST Incubator, Tinkering Lab, Institute Instrumentation Center and Rock Museum.

Their itinerary also includes a detailed tour of diverse facilities at the IIT Roorkee campus, a trip to Nainital, Haridwar and Rishikesh to experience the rich culture, history, mythological legends and heritage of the hill state and get a close exposure to the local culture, cuisine and scenic beauty of Uttarakhand.

B Srinivas, Nodal officer, Yuva Sangam, said, “ We are hopeful that this trip also opens the doors to some ideation, brainstorming and catalyses these youngsters into making some path breaking choices for them.” The first phase of Yuva Sangam was launched this February, and it concluded on a successful note. Nearly 1200 youngsters visited 22 Indian states.