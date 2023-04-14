Ambedkar jayanthi celebrated at NIT Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao and others paying tributes to Ambedkar on the latters 132nd jayanthi

Warangal: The 132nd birthday celebrations of BR Ambedkar have been organized by Ambedkar Learning Centre and SC/ ST Cell at the NIT Warangal campus here on Friday. Prof S Anuradha, who briefed the activities being conducted in the SC/ST cell, said that the Government of India is giving out various facilities and she urged students to make use of those facilities.

Prof N V Ramana Rao said that Dr BR Ambedkar was the reason behind the financial system and RBI establishment. “He believed education can only transform society and he urged the students to find inspiration and follow such a wonderful leader,” he said.

Events like essay writing, and quiz were conducted for students and prizes were distributed. Several staff members and others paid tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution.

