Residence colony in Hyderabad puts up banners, urges people not to visit

Residents of Padmashali Colony near Musheerabad have decided to restrict visitors to the colony, as part of which many homes in the area have put up boards and banners on their gates

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Staying home is one major factor in breaking the chain as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the city. And it is here that the policy by residents of Padmashali Colony near Musheerabad plays an important role.

The residents, under the aegis of the local residents’ association, have decided to restrict visitors to the colony, as part of which many homes in the area have put up boards and banners on their gates asking friends and relatives to avoid visits or to let others visit them because of the pandemic.

“Daya chesi maa intiki rakandi, me intiki raanivvakandi” (please don’t come to our house and don’t let us come to yours), says one board in the colony. The association has taken the lead, doing their part to help the government combat the second wave of the pandemic, helping residents put up the boards. According to them, setting some ground rules in the colony will help protect themselves.

“In this time of the pandemic, we have to be careful and take all the necessary precautions. All of the colony residents decided collectively to restrict visitors. We also feel that this will increase awareness about precautions,” says R Anjaneyulu, president of the association and a retired DGM from public sector major BHEL.

Anjaneyulu, who is also a social worker, said the decision was taken voluntarily by everyone in the colony. With over 500 households and roughly 2,000 residents taking a decision like this, it can be crucial in breaking the chain of infections and also set an example for other localities, he adds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .