Respite from heavy rains likely for next two days in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:31 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: On Tuesday morning, Hyderabad woke up to heavy rain disrupting normal life. Roads and streets were flooded due to heavy downpour since 5 am. The Met department in a press release said that the rains will continue in the city till the evening.

However, IMD has said that the State and the city would get respite from the heavy rains from Wednesday, as light rainfall is forecasted in many parts of the State, over the next two days. For the next two days, Hyderabad is likely to record maximum and minimum temperatures in the range of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and 20 to 22 degrees C respectively.

On Tuesday, Serilingampally, Shaikpet and Asifnagar in the city recorded the highest rainfall at 4.3 mm followed by Charminar and Khairatabad at 4 mm. In the State, Dichpally in Nizamabad recorded 27 mm rainfall followed by Sirkonda and Bodhan of the district at 26.8 mm and 25.5 mm.

Rains lashed a few districts of the State too including Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Jangaon, Medak, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Rajanna Siricilla, and Kamareddy.

Rainfall in mm (GHMC)

Serilingampally – 4.3

Shaikpet – 4.3

Asifnagar – 4.3

Charminar – 4

Khairatabad – 4

Rainfall in mm (State)

Dichpally, Nizamabad – 27 mm

Sirkonda, Nizamabad – 26.8 mm

Bodhan, Nizamabad – 25.5 mm

Dubbak, Siddipet – 23 mm

Gambiraopet, Rajanna Siricilla – 21 mm