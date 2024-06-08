Responsibility on Naidu, Nitish to protect democracy, Constitution: Sanjay Raut

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims on the share market, Raut said that the way the share market was 'shaken is unnatural'.

By ANI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 02:48 PM

Mumbai: As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gears up for a third term, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut said that the responsibility to protect the Constitution and democracy lies upon Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, Raut said, “Now the biggest challenge is for Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar… who consider themselves worshippers and servants of democracy. Now the government has been formed with their support. So, it is the responsibility of these two people to save the Constitution, law and democracy.” Prime Minister-designate Modi earlier on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and staked a claim to form the government. He met the President after a meeting of leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, who elected him as the leader.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims on the share market, Raut said that the way the share market was ‘shaken is unnatural’. “The people he (PM Modi) has with him, be it businessmen or politicians, used the share market to benefit their industries and their influence. That is why these two businessmen from Gujarat are running the country. And they have an old connection with the share market, this will keep happening, it will keep happening in the future too, the country will be looted,” he said.

Gandhi on June 6 during a press conference said that after ‘fake’ exit polls, stock markets rose, and then crashed on June 4. “For the first time we noted that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market. The Prime Minister said that the stock market is rising at a great speed. The Union Home Minister said that on June 4 the stock market will be on the rise and you all should invest and similar was said by the Finance Minister…Amit Shah says to buy shares before June 4. On May 19, PM Modi says the stock market will break records on June 4. Why did the PM, Home Minister give investment advice to investors,” Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi also demanded an inquiry against PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and those who carried out exit polls.