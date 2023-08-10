Restrictions imposed by Vizag police ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s visit

Visakhapatnam: Police in Visakhapatnam have imposed curbs for the visit by actor politician Pawan Kalyan, who is set to begin Varahi Yatra on Thursday evening.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) will not be allowed to take out a rally from the airport to the hotel, where he will be staying. The JSP chief is not permitted to take the route proposed by the party from the airport to the city. Police have directed him to use an alternate route through Port Road.

Pawan Kalyan has been directed not to conduct road shows or greet people by coming out of his vehicle.

After arrival at Visakhapatnam Airport, Pawan Kalyan will drive straight to a hotel where he will be staying. The police have allowed the yatra at 5 p.m. at Jagadamba Junction.

Only four persons have been issued passes to receive Pawan Kalyan at the airport. Restrictions are already in force at the airport as part of the alert at all airports in the country in view of Independence Day.

Police have already tightened security around the airport to prevent any untoward incident. Pawan Kalyan’s fans and JSP supporters will not be allowed to gather at the airport to welcome him.

The city police were taking all precautions as the airport had witnessed violence during Pawan Kalyan’s visit in October last year. Some supporters of JSP had allegedly pelted stones on the vehicles of a state minister and a leader of YSR Congress Party when they were returning from the city after attending a rally organised by the ruling party in support of three state capitals.

The police had later denied permission to Pawan Kalyan to conduct Jana Vani programme in the port city. After being confined to a hotel for almost two days, the actor politician had left the city.

This time Pawan Kalyan is arriving in the city for the third phase of Varahi Yatra.

JSP leader T. Shiv Shankar said Pawan Kalyan would be in the city till August 19. He would be going to Amaravati on August 15 to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day, and would be back in Visakhapatnam the following day to continue the yatra.

He is likely to address a public meeting at Gajuwaka but the date is yet to be finalised.

The JSP leader would also take part in the Jana Vani programme at Hotel Daspalla, where he would be staying with his team. He will meet people who intend to share with him their issues and grievances.

According to the JSP leaders, Pawan Kalyan also intended to visit Rushikonda, Vissannapeta and Daspalla sites, which were either grabbed by leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party leaders or were embroiled in controversies.