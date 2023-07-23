Bro trailer launch: Pawan Kalyan’s fans go berserk, break glass panes at Jagadamba theatre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

More recently, when Pawan Kalyan's film 'Toliprema' was screened at Kaparthi theatre in Vijayawada, his fans ransacked the hall

Visakhapatnam: Fans of film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday went berserk at a programme to launch the trailer of Bro in the city.

They broke the glass panes at the Jagadamba theatre in the heart of city where the event took place.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans had resorted to similar acts in the past.

More recently, when his film ‘Toliprema’ was screened at Kaparthi theatre in Gandhinagar of Vijayawada, they ransacked the hall after which Satyanarayanapuram police registered a case.

As the second show at Kapardi theatre began at 10.30 p.m., some fans had gone up to the screen and began dancing. And when they tried to tear off the screen, the theatre staff tried to stop them. Enraged by this, the fans tore the screen, broke the chairs and doors and smashed the glasses resulting in loss of Rs 4 lakh worth property.

