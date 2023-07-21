AP CM Jagan flays Pawan Kalyan

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that civilized persons would never criticise institutions and persons doing good to the society.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that civilized persons would never criticise institutions and persons doing good to the society. Reacting to film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s disparaging remarks on volunteers, he pointed out at a meeting in Venkatagiri near here on Friday, that rain or shine, the volunteers were going to every door step to provide services.

“They are all our children who knock the door and enquire about our welfare. They are above corruption and don’t discriminate. But some persons are indulging in mudslinging against them,” he noted, referring to Pawan Kalyan.

While the actor delivered the dialogues, the script was written by Ramoji rao and the producer was Chandrababu, he said. “Someone unabashedly says that the volunteers are trapping women and indulging in trafficking and the women are sent somewhere. About 60 per cent of the volunteers are women and Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, TV 5 are publishing these lies,” he stated.

Launching a broadside against Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son, own son, and brother-in-law, Jagan said that people were aware of their character. While one was dancing with girls and seen with them in swimming pool (Lokesh), another had remarked that when a girl is seen, she should be either kissed or made pregnant (Balakrishna), he recalled. He also pointed out that a third (Chandrababu) went to a TV show and remarked that while his brother in law did it in reel, he did in real. The fourth one (Pawan Kalyan) was friendly with Babu but lived with the BJP, and doubled as TDP’s B team, he commented.

He said that Pawan Kalyan indulged in character assassination of volunteers and humiliated them. “Did our volunteers trap girls? It is Pawan Kalyan’s character to trap girls, marry them, live with them, and later abandon them. How could a person who married one and had illegitimate relationship with another talk about the character of volunteers?,” he wondered.