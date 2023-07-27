AP: Women’s Commission chief challenges Pawan Kalyan for debate

Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission observed that both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan did not have a history of respecting women

Guntur: Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Vasireddi Padma has observed that both the Telugu Desam President N. Chandrababu Naidu and film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan did not have a history of respecting women, and challenged the latter for a debate on the atrocities during the regime of Chandrababu which was supported by the film actor.

Reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s comments on the number of missing women in the state, she told reporters here on Thursday that the Director General of Police had clarified that 78 per cent of the missing women had returned. Pawan Kalyan was saying as if this did not happen anywhere except in Andhra Pradesh, and pointed out that he refused to talk about the top ten states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh which faced the problem.

“Why did Chandrababu not think of engaging women police? Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu should stop targeting Women’s Commission. I throw an open challenge to Pawan Kalyan. Is he ready for a debate in the presence of women?,” she asked.