Retailers Association of India appoints Neeru’s MD as Chairman for Telangana-Hyderabad chapter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 09:10 PM

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) recently organized a fruitful meeting in Hyderabad, where members gathered to talk about the newest happenings in the retail sector. The meeting was a great success, providing a platform for industry insiders to exchange ideas and insights. One of the highlights of the event was the appointment of Mr. Avnish Kumar, the Managing Director of Neerus Ensembles Private Limited, as the chairman, and Mr. P Jayakumar, the CEO of Apollo Pharmacy, as the co-chairman of the Telangana-Hyderabad Chapter. This move is significant as it showcases the commitment of RAI to bring together prominent figures from the retail industry to lead and guide the Telangana-Hyderabad chapter.

Mr. Avnish Kumar and Mr. P Jayakumar bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise in the retail sector. As leaders in their respective companies, they have demonstrated remarkable vision and leadership, making them ideal choices to steer the Hyderabad chapter of RAI. Their appointment signifies a collaborative effort to drive growth and innovation within the retail landscape in Hyderabad. With their guidance, the chapter aims to address key challenges, explore emerging trends, and foster collaboration among retailers in the region. The appointment of such distinguished individuals reflects RAI’s dedication to empowering the retail community and promoting excellence in the industry.

Mr. Avnish Kumar quotes- “RAI is the only and most respected Retail Industry body in the country, with this new role offered to me, shall support,guide,mentor,promote and grow fellow retailers of the state of Telangana with frequent forums and policy address to the Government and respective bodies.” Overall, the meeting served as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collective brainstorming among retail professionals in Hyderabad.