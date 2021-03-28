Retired HC judge to probe into allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh informed: “Maharashtra CM has decided that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner will be probed by a retired high court judge.”

By | Published: 2:16 pm

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to investigate the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Home Minister Anilv Deshmukh by a retired high court judge.

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh informed: “Maharashtra CM has decided that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner will be probed by a retired high court judge.”

Earlier, Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna on Sunday, criticised its own government and the Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, over bringing a bad name to the state in light of the Antilia bomb scare episode.

“Deshmukh unnecessarily stirred a hornet’s nest by taking on some senior officials. A home minister should speak only when necessary. It is not advisable to unnecessarily go in front of the camera,” read the editorial in Saamna.

“No person, holding the post of Home Minister of the state can continue working by being surrounded with suspicions. The police department is already infamous. Such things make the situation even more suspicious,” it added.

On March 25, Deshmukh had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to investigate the corrupt malpractices allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in “malpractices” and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.