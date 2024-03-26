Revanth changes tone, attacks Modi questioning his contribution to Telangana

The Chief Minister alleged that the Prime Minister had failed in completing the Pranahita Chevella irrigation project. He sanctioned a bullet train to Gujarat but had not approved a MMTS train to Vikarabad.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaking after opening the second level flyover at Bairamalguda on Saturday.

Hyderabad: After facing a severe backlash from different sections for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his big brother, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy switched gears on Tuesday, attacking Modi questioning his contribution to Telangana’s development.

The Sabarmati River Front was developed in Gujarat but funds were not sanctioned for River Musi Front development, the Chief Minister said while addressing party leaders at the Chevella parliament constituency meeting here.

“Why is the BJP creating hurdles for the Regional Ring Road project in the State?” Revanth Reddy asked.

Exuding confidence that Congress would win 14 of the 17 seats in the State, the Chief Minister said delivering social justice was possible only with the Congress party.

The party high command would declare candidates for the constituencies only after considering the views and opinions at field level and based on the survey reports, he said.

Stating that Chevella, Secunderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri constituencies were interlinked, the Chief Minister said considering different factors, the candidatures of Ranjith Reddy from Chevella, Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri and Danam Nagender from Secunderabad were finalized. “

The Congress government’s 100 days ruling is a referendum for the Lok Sabha elections in the State,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the Congress would commence the Lok Sabha elections campaign from Tukkuguda, Ranga Reddy district. “On April 6 or 7, the national level guarantees will be announced from Tukkuguda.

AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be attending the public meeting,” Revanth Reddy added.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy faced a few embarrassing moments when party leaders objected the entry of turncoats into the Congress.

During the Chevella parliamentary constituency meeting, party senior leader K Laxma Reddy found fault with the party leadership for opening gates to facilitate entry of leaders who had “cheated” the Congress in the past.

“Entry of turncoats into the party will sound a death knell for loyal leaders and workers,” Laxma Reddy told the Chief Minister. Chevella candidate G Ranjith Reddy also participated in the meeting.