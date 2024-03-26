‘Revanth Reddy has plans to join BJP after LS polls’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was fostering plans to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections. Contrary to accusations made by the Congress central leadership against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pointed out that Revanth Reddy was toeing the BJP line by terming Modi as his ‘Bade Bhai’ (elder brother) and appreciating the ‘Gujarat’ model.

Addressing a gathering of BRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporators, and senior party leaders at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao termed Revanth Reddy as the first Congress leader to defect to the BJP, for which he had already started preparations. He challenged Revanth Reddy’s silence on the allegations of his defection to the BJP, and failure to declare publicly that he would serve the Congress throughout his lifetime.

The BRS working president alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to divert public attention from the ongoing sand mining scams, blackmailing of rice millers, realtors and other businessmen for bribes, by sensationalising false accusations of scams under the BRS regime. He stated that the permissions for construction projects were not being cleared for past three months, without paying kickbacks to the ruling party.

“The Chief Minister sent a fund of Rs 2,500 crore to his party high command in Delhi towards election expenditure. Unfortunately, we have a Chief Minister who speaks like a pickpocket, but fails to provide an able administration to the people of the State,” he said. He pointed out that rather than focusing on providing improved power and water supply, Rythu Bandhu support to farmers and enhanced social security pensions among others, the Chief Minister was covering up his inefficiency under the garb of phone tapping and other false propaganda.

Rama Rao said the Congress was unlikely to win 40 MP seats in the country and lacked strength to confront the BJP at the national level, indicating that regional parties would play a crucial role at the Centre. He demanded the Congress leaders to explain why BRS MLC K Kavitha was arrested if his party was working in collusion with the BJP.

He slammed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy over his inefficiency to address issues plaguing the parliamentary constituency. He said despite working as a union Minister, Kishan Reddy had only three achievements to his credit including distribution of snack packets during Covid-19, inaugurating a lift at Sithaphalmandi railway station and also installing plastic water tanks. While Kishan Reddy failed to get Central funds to complete one flyover in Amberpet, he said the then BRS government constructed 36 flyovers in the twin cities. BJP was instead flaming communal politics in the name of Lord Ram for electoral gains, he said.

The former Minister stated that the forthcoming elections in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, would be a fight between a failed MP Kishan Reddy from BJP, an opportunist MLA Danam Nagender from Congress and a people’s loyalist T Padma Rao from BRS. He stated that Padma Rao was a BRS leader since its inception 24 years ago and people had immense faith in him. “Danam Nagender switched loyalties for power, by hurting people’s faith in him. We have already complained to the Assembly Speaker for immediate action against him. We will not hesitate to approach the Supreme Court against him,” he said.

Secunderabad candidate T Padma Rao, former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs, MLCs and other senior BRS leaders participated in the meeting.