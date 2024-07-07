Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
Revanth participates in ISKCON temple’s Jagannath Rath Yatra

Says equal freedom and opportunities would be extended for all communities in the State

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 7 July 2024, 12:48 PM
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during ISKCON temple's Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said equal freedom and opportunities would be extended for all communities in the State.

“We will maintain and follow religious harmony,” Revanth Reddy said while participating in the ISKCON temple’s Jagannath Rath Yatra here on Sunday.

The ISKCON conducted a good programme and the State government would strive to propagate the principle of service to mankind- service to God, he said.

“Through ISKCON prayers, I pray to God to bless the State with peace and harmony,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that all support would be extended to such good programmes.

