Revanth Reddy performs special prayers at Nagoba temple

Adilabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy performed special prayers at the Nagoba temple in Keslapur village of Indervelli mandal on Sunday. He was joined by Mulugu MLA Seethakka. Revanth Reddy earlier halted in Mancherial town for a brief period before proceeding to Adilabad district.

Speaking to reporters in Mancherial, he said that the Congress would adopt the backward erstwhile Adilabad district and develop it on many fronts by allocating special funds in the annual budget of the State, if the party was voted to power in the coming polls. He predicted that the State may witness early polls even as there were 18 months to go for completing the term of this government.

The TPCC chief appreciated DCC president K Surekha and former MLC K Premsagar Rao for the highest online enrollments of memberships for the party in Mancherial district. He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was duping the public by making false promises and abusing power. He found fault with Rao for failing to create employment opportunities and to prevent suicides by the jobless.

Revanth Reddy flayed the government for issuing order number 317, resulting in the suicides of the government employees. He hoped that the rule of Chandrasekhar Rao would end soon. He accused Rao of encouraging deflections, corruption and for not waiving crop loans, and not fulfilling poll promises. requested youngsters not to end their lives depressed over jobs.

He was accorded a grand welcome by Premsagar and his followers at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal and was taken into the district headquarters in a massive rally.

