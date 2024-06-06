Revanth Reddy speaks to Chandrababu Naidu over phone

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: After extending his wishes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu over X, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday personally spoke to Naidu over phone and congratulated him for his success in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings to Naidu on the occasion of assuming the office of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Revanth Reddy asserted that the two States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should continue cordial relations and cooperate with each other in resolving pending matters related to the AP Reorganization Act in a friendly atmosphere.

The Chief Minister held a review of the results of Mahabubabad Parliamentary Constituency on Thursday. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya, MP Balaram Naik, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Whip Ramchandra Naik and MLAs of the Lok Sabha constituency participated in the meeting.

It was during the meeting that the Chief Minister called Naidu over phone and spoke to him.