Revanth Reddy’s remarks reflect his arrogance: Venkatrami Reddy

The retired IAS officer said that Revanth was bringing disrespect to the Chief Minister's chair with his comments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 09:30 PM

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy addresses Party cadre in Patancheru on Friday.

Sangareddy: BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy has said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s remarks against him just reflected his arrogance. During his public meeting in Siddipet on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister has compared Venkatrami Reddy with Kasim Rizvi. Reddy said that he had worked under five Chief Ministers as an officer over period of 25 years, but no one spoke of him in such an irresponsible way.

The retired IAS officer said that Revanth was bringing disrespect to the Chief Minister’s chair with such comments. He said he would get more votes if Revanth and other opposition party leaders continued to speak against him in such a manner since the people of Medak district knew well what he had done as an officer. Reddy said that Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar were among the best projects in the country. He said he had ensured the government provided the best compensation package to the displaced under the project besides building the best R&R colonies.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that the Congress and BJP Parties were resorting to Gobbell’s propaganda against BRS and its candidates. He has vowed to get a 50,000 majority to BRS in the Patancheru assembly segment in Lok Sabha elections.