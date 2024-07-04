Revanth says CPI Maoist attempting to expand in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeals Union government to establish Joint Task Force (JTF) camps to control and eliminate the movements of the Maoist special unit.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that CPI Maoist Committee was attempting to expand its influence in the State by leveraging conditions along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the Union government to establish Joint Task Force (JTF) camps to control and eliminate the movements of the Maoist special unit.

To combat left-wing extremism in Telangana, CRPF JTF camps should be established in Kondavai village of Charla Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and Alubaka village of Venkatapuram Mandal, Mulugu districts, he said to union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. The Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Chief Minister wanted establishment of security force camps in Adilabad, Mancherial, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, similar to those set up in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to counter left-wing extremism. He requested that these three districts, previously impacted by left-wing extremism but were later removed from the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, be reinstated under the scheme.

During the one-hour long meeting, he appealed to the union government to resolve the long-pending issues pertaining to AP Reorganisation Act, besides emphasizing on the need for justice to Telangana in claims being made by Andhra Pradesh over assets and institutions that were not mentioned in the Reorganization Act.

He urged for a harmonious resolution of disputes related to the distribution of government buildings and corporations listed under Schedule 9 (as per Sections 53, 68, 71 of the Act) and the institutions under Schedule 10 (as per Section 75 of the Act).

The Chief Minister requested the union Home Minister to allocate necessary funds for modernization of the State’s highest intelligence departments, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG NAB) and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TG CSB).

To control and curb drug menace and cyber crimes, the Chief Minister requested sanction of Rs. 88 crore for TG NAB and Rs. 90 crore for TG CSB towards procurement of modern technology and equipment. This apart, he stressed on the need to review the allocation of IPS cadre every five years and urged the union Minister to conduct the review for Telangana, which was last done in 2016.

During bifurcation, Telangana was allocated 61 IPS posts, which are now insufficient for the new State’s requirements. Hence, the Chief Minister requested for additional 29 IPS posts for Telangana.

He also requested the release of Rs. 18.31 crore, pending for the last four years, which constitutes 60 percent of the central share for SPOs (Special Police Officers). The Chief Minister highlighted the difficulty in adhering to the rule of only recruiting ex-servicemen and former police personnel as SPOs in Maoist-affected areas, as such personnel were not readily available.