Revanth skipping NITI Aayog meeting wrong: Prahlad Joshi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 06:34 PM

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for skipping the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Joshi said if the Chief Minister had any concerns he should have attended the meeting and clarified it. “Boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting was not in the interest of the people of Telangana. Even the BRS government acted in a similar manner and people threw it out of power,”he said.Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walking out of the NITI Aayog meeting as she was stopped from speaking, Joshi said, “What has happened in the NITI Aayog meeting. I have not seen it, I was travelling. I will verify that. I can only say that this so-called I.N.D.I.A bloc is not at all an alliance because Mamata did not give a single seat to Congress in Bengal during Lok Sabha polls.”

Refuting the allegation that the centre had not allocated enough funds for Telangana, the union Minister said the centre had allocated Rs. 5,336 crore for railway projects in Telangana and 40 railway stations in the State were being developed as Amrit Bharat stations. About Rs. 60,000 crore worth of road projects was going on in the State by the centre and even Regional Ring Road was being taken up by the Centre, he pointed out, adding that if the State government allocates land, more roads would be expanded.