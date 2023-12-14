Revel in the holiday joy at Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad

From caricature and magnet-making workshops on December 16 and 17 to a mesmerizing magic show on December 23 and 24, there's something to captivate every visitor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of Christmas, Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad, is gearing up to celebrate the festival to enchant visitors with a festive wonderland.

With a maze-like installation surrounding a towering Christmas tree and a tunnel decorated with beautiful reindeers and nutcrackers, the mall is adorned with all things Christmassy that will elevate the holiday spirits. From caricature and magnet-making workshops on December 16 and 17 to a mesmerizing magic show on December 23 and 24, there’s something to captivate every visitor. The festive cheer continues with special events for kids, including gift distributions on December 24 and 25, accompanied by an exclusive meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

Also Read Lots of love for biryani in Hyderabad: Swiggy

The ‘Joy of Gifting’ kiosk, encourages visitors to donate pre-loved toys and receive INcoins, the mall’s loyalty rewards. Coming to culinary delights, the mall offers a plethora of options such as Pizza Express, Fusion9 & Amnesia, Chili’s, Punjab Grill and others.