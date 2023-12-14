| Lots Of Love For Biryani In Hyderabad Swiggy

Lots of love for biryani in Hyderabad: Swiggy

People searched for biryani for 40,30,827 times on the online food delivery platform.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: In India where different flavours mix and food cravings create stories of delicious meals, there is deep love for a special dish – the incredible biryani, particularly in Hyderabad.

Birayni emerged as Hyderabad’s most preferred dish as it turned out to be the most ordered dish on Swiggy for the eight consecutive year.

According to a report by Swiggy ‘How India Swiggy’d 2023- unwrapping India’s year in on-demand convenience,’ in 2023, India ordered 2.5 biryanis every second and for every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was 1 veg biryani ordered. That’s a lot of love for biryani!

Many new users, about 2.49 million, joined Swiggy just to order biryani.

Hyderabad ordered every 6th biryani, and one person from the city ordered 1633 biryanis in a year—more than 4 biryanis every day. People searched for biryani for 40,30,827 times on the online food delivery platform.

Interestingly, during the big India versus Pakistan World Cup match, a family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates of biryani in one go.

The platform was was super busy during the course of the highly-anticipated match as it received over 250 biryani orders every minute.

Notably, a customer from the city spent Rs 6 lakhs on relishing Idlis.