Reviving historical bowlis: Telangana govt takes up restoration of stepwell on OU campus

State government is now collaborating with Osmania University administration to restore the stepwell on the University campus

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

The Mah Laqa Chanda Bai stepwell located in the Osmania University College of Education. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to revive the historical bowlis of Hyderabad, the State government is now collaborating with Osmania University (OU) administration to restore the stepwell on the University campus.

The revival works of the stepwell named after Mah Laqa Chanda Bai, a renowned poet, dancer, singer, political advisor, philanthropist and promoter of girls’ education, began on Monday.

The history of the stepwell located in the Osmania University College of Education dates back to the 18th century and was constructed by Chanda Bai.

While the bowli was constructed to meet the drinking water needs during dry season, the surroundings of the stepwell were utilized as a cultural complex with space for conducting intellectual gatherings, various cultural performances and holding meets.

The stepwell existed even before the University was founded by Mir Osman Ali Khan and the present land of the University was handed over by Mah Laqa Chanda Bai to Mir Osman Ali Khan.

However, over a period of time, due to the lackadaisical approach of the earlier governments to maintain the aesthetically designed stepwell, which has steps on opposite sides along with a platform, has taken a toll on the structure.

One of the stairs facing the main road was shut down due to road widening and the construction of a boundary wall in the past. The boundary and inside walls of the well have also taken a beating.

Further, the well is filled with plastic, bottles and other trash besides algal blooms blossoming in the water.

The neglected stepwell got its due attention after a student of the University College of Education tweeted to MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, who directed his department to take up restoration works in coordination with the University administration.

The services of the experts, who recently revived a stepwell in Bansilalpet that won the prestigious Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai, will be sought to restore this stepwell.

After completing the restoration works of the Mah Laqa Chanda Bai stepwell, the varsity administration is planning to revive two more stepwells in the campus.

Restoration to be taken up in stages

The restoration of the stepwell at Osmania University College of Education (OUCE) will be taken-up in stages including clearing vegetation- garbage, desilting, structural restoration and beautification.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana along with other university officials on Monday commenced the restoration works. Prof. Ravinder expressed his happiness that multiple organisations were getting involved to restore the stepwell.

Hyderabad- based architect and interior designer Kalpana Ramesh, known for her efforts in restoring the stepwell at Bansilalpet, has taken-up the initiative in restoring the OU campus stepwell.

On the occasion, Kalpana Ramesh said that the restoration would have a two pronged effect in mitigating urban flooding and meeting drinking water needs.

She urged the students from History, Archeology, Geology, Engineering and other departments to be a part of this project in documentation and bringing out a book on the entire restoration process of the stepwell.

Prof. Murthy, Principal, OUCE, Prof. Satyanarayana, Dean, UCE, Prof. T. Mrunalini, Director EMRC, professors, principals, directors, deans and students were present for the event.