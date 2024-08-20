RGIA Hyderabad wins best airport award for third consecutive year

Celebrating the achievement on social media, airport authorities expressed their gratitude to industry partners, travelers, and supporters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 03:26 PM

Rgia

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has once again clinched the prestigious title of Best Airport at the India Travel Awards, marking its third consecutive win.

Celebrating the achievement on social media, airport authorities expressed their gratitude to industry partners, travelers, and supporters.

“We’re on a roll with a hat-trick of success! We’re thrilled to announce that #HYDAirport has won the India Travel Awards for Best Airport—our third award in a row! This accolade is a testament to our excellence, recognising our dedication to creative social media engagement and exceptional airline support. Our goal is to enhance your journey, whether domestic or international. We’re thankful for the support from our industry friends, travellers, and everyone who has been a part of this journey. Here’s to many more milestones and memorable journeys,” the tweet from official handle of RGIA read.

We’re on a roll with a hat-trick of success! We’re thrilled to announce that #HYDAirport has won the India Travel Awards for Best Airport—our third award in a row! This accolade is a testament to our excellence, recognising our dedication to creative social media engagement and… pic.twitter.com/O4EjPpqic5 — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) August 20, 2024

Last year, RGIA was also honored with Skytrax’s ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2024’ award in Frankfurt, Germany.