RGIA launches Telugu language for its website

The official handle of RGIA Hyderabad announced the news on Twitter.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:38 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in a new development, has launched the Telugu language in its official website to allow users access the information and updates in Telugu. The official handle of RGIA Hyderabad announced the news on Twitter.

“Now you can get all the information about #HYDAirport in Telugu as well. Explore all its features & information in Telugu by logging on https://hyderabad.aero/tl/home.aspx #FlyHYD #Airport #Aviation #Telugu (sic),” the official handle of RGIA Hyderabad tweeted.

Now you can get all the information about #HYDAirport in Telugu as well. Explore all its features & information in Telugu by logging on https://t.co/HuYeqFqZii#FlyHYD #Airport #Aviation #Telugu pic.twitter.com/5Q4Fnw6HR8 — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) June 10, 2023

To directly access the website one must one must log on to https://hyderabad.aero/tl/home.aspx . One can switch the language at the right top corner of the website. English and Telugu are the currently available languages on the website.