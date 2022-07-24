RGUKT’s students cancel their stir, likely to take legal battle

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:34 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Nirmal: Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar rolled back their decision to launch another protest seeking the government to address their charter of demands including creation of basic amenities and appointment of regular Vice-Chancellor on Sunday. Earlier, they declared that they would launch a stir if the government did not resolve their demands by July 24.

The students said that they made this decision citing it would not be a wise move, in view of their examinations slated for July 26 and red alert by the government over heavy rains this week. They stated that they would give paramount importance to academics. The engineering students regretted that the hospitalization of over 100 inmates of hostels caused by food poisoning was still haunting them.

The pupils informed that many of the victims were still not out of the trauma and were not immune. They, however, declared they would continue their fight through various means till their demands were resolved. We shall try all possible ways to raise the issues until they are resolved, the students affirmed.

Likely to approach HC

Meanwhile, it was learned that the students were planning to take legal battle against the government by approaching the High Court by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) soon. But, no student confirmed this so far.

On June 14, 8,000 odd students launched an indefinite hunger strike by boycotting their classes, requesting the government to resolve a list of 12 demands such as basic facilities such as cots, uniforms, laptops, drinking water etc. They wanted recruitment of adequate teachers and physical directors for the university.

They called off their stir when Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education department secretary Vakati Karuna held marathon consultations and promised to address their demands on June 21. Sabita promised to resolve the demands at the earliest.