RGV unveils ‘Abba Oh Abbaya’ lyrical video song from ‘Geetha Saakshiga’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The song from ‘Geetha Saakshiga’ has recently been released and has been garnering attention.

Hyderabad: Young men express their love for their favourite girls in multiple ways. Musical expressions are among them. How would it be if girls resort to a lyrical expression to convey their love and desire for their favourite men? It would be kickass stuff, isn’t it? In the history of Indian cinema, such songs have become chartbusters from time to time. We love to hum such songs. ‘Abba Oh Abbaya’ is one such number that attempts to win the hearts of the audience out there. The song from ‘Geetha Saakshiga’ has recently been released and has been garnering attention.

Presented by Pushpak and JBHRNKL, the film is produced by Chetan Raj Films. Aadarsh, Chitra Sukla, Roopesh Shetty, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharani Shankar, Jayalalitha, Jayashree S Rajesh, Anitha Chowdary, Sudarshan, Raja Ravindra, and Srinivas IAS are playing different roles in it.

Based on real incidents, the film’s latest lyrical video was released by sensational director Ram Gopal Varma.

Speaking on the occasion, RGV said, “The song is catchy. The picturisation and dance choreography are very good. I wish the entire team all the best. I can say that everyone is going to love the song.”

Srikanth Iyengar said that RGV releasing the number is a happy thing. The film’s unit thanked the director for supporting ‘Geetha Saakshiga’ in this way.

Composed by Gopi Sundar and written by Rehman, the song has been sung by Sahithi Chaganti. The first look, motion poster and teaser have created enough hype already. The latest song further creates interest in the movie. The film’s cinematography is by Venkatahanuma Nariseti. Editing is by Kishore Maddali.