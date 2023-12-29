Telangana High Court suspends CBFC certification to RGV’s ‘Vyuham’

The petitioner contended that the main objective of movie was to demean, denigrate and malign his party and its leaders.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended the certificate issued by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which approved theatrical release of RGV directed “Vyuham” movie for a period of three weeks.

Justice S Nanda was dealing with a writ plea filed by Telugu Desam Party represented by its general secretary Nara Lokesh, challenging the validity of the said certificate to release the political drama-oriented movie on December 29. The petitioner further contended that the main objective of movie was to demean, denigrate and malign his party and its leaders and that the movie producer and director in the name of freedom of speech and expression are intending to infringe the fundamental right to life of its leader Chandrababu Naidu and also affecting the reputation of party and all its members.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that when the movie producer applied for film certification, the examining committee has unanimously refused to issue the same, petitioner then submitted representations to examining committee as to why the movie should not be given certification for theatrical release. However, the examining committee without considering the representations has permitted the screening with certain deletions in the film and referred it to the Revising Committee for issuance of certificate.

It may be recalled that the producer has approached High Court seeking directions to Revising Committee to consider the application for film certification in a different writ plea. Later, the Revising Committee has granted “U” Certification to the film permitting the viewing of the film in theatres to the public. The counsel for the petitioner referred various supreme court judgments relating to reasonable restriction on fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression and also on cost of damaging reputation of an individual. On the other hand, the counsels representing producer and director of the movie, referred various supreme court judgments and argued that there is a liberty of artistic expression which cannot be curbed by anyone. Also, that once a specialised body has reviewed film and issued certification then it is deemed as the film is in accordance with law.

He also cited similar cases relating to release of Padmavati and Syra Narasimha reddy where the court has refused to interfere with the decision of revising committee issuing certification for releases. Hearing both the sides, the bench observed that reputation is an integral and important part of the dignity of an individual and cannot be taken away by exercising right to free speech. The judge further observed that this case in prima facie is in favour of the petitioner and therefore suspended the film certificate issued by CBFC for theatrical release of the film for a period of three weeks from December 28 and restrained the producers from releasing the movie.

Status quo ordered on demolitions

Justice Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday directed Tahsildar Quthbullapur, District Collector Medchal Malkajgiri District, Revenue Inspector, Quthbullapur, APSFC and HMDA to maintain status quo with regard to demolition of established houses belonging to people of weaker sections in Qutbullapur area. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by 20 petitioners aggrieved by the demolition, the senior counsel for the petitioners V Raghunath contended that around 400 houses were subject to demolition in a day long operation by using force and without initiating any proceedings under the law and only 20 petitioners could approach this court.

The demolition took place during the early hours on December 16 while the infants and other family members were asleep without any prior intimation through notices and without following the due process of law, despite the fact that petitioners were residing in the said land since a two decades with access to all domestic amenities they were forcefully thrown out of their houses, the counsel said. He further contended that the demolition was under the supervision of Tahsildar Qutbullapur along with Police officials. As raised by V Sanjana the counsel for petitioner, in the affidavit that no notices were issued to the petitioners the judge questioned why notices were not issued. On the other hand, the Standing Counsel for APFSC and AGP of HMDA contended that the said lands belong to government and all those houses are vacant, and there is no habitation in the said houses. After hearing the rival contention of both the sides the court has ordered status quo until further directions and posted the matter to January 12.