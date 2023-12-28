Andhra Pradesh: RGV meets DGP, lodges complaint

The controversy is related to RGV's upcoming movie 'Vyooham'. The TDP has also filed a petetion in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts against the movie, which is scheduled to be released in December 29.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 AM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Film Director Ram Gopal Varma met DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday and lodged a written complaint against AP Parirakshana Samithi president Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao over his alleged comments offering 1 crore bounty on Varma’s head.

Srinivasa Rao made this comments while he was participating a debate show in a Telugu news channel.

