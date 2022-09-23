| Rhea Chakrabortys Hotness Is Ever Rising Check Out This Photo Shoot

Rhea Chakraborty’s hotness is ever-rising, check out this photo shoot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Rhea Chakraborty is one actor who has always been spreading the charm of her positivity while discovering layers of her personality differently. While the actor keeps on sharing her beautiful photos with her fans, she is back with another pic capturing morning sunshine at its best.

Taking to her social media, Rhea shared a lovely photograph as she was set against the backdrop of the morning sunlight and she truly won hearts with her alluring pose. She added a caption:

“You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

– Maya Angelou”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciwl8IEKem5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

With her most famous hashtag, #rhenew, Rhea has been sharing her beautiful pictures while she also explores her thoughts of discovering a new personality within herself. She has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed ‘Chehre’, opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.