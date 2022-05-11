RI, surveyor arrested in bribe case in Khammam by ACB sleuths

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:21 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Khammam: ACB sleuths have arrested a Revenue Inspector (RI) and a surveyor in Khammam on Wednesday. The accused RI, Yakub Pasha and surveyor Kompalli Seshaiah, working in Yerrupalem tahsildar office in the district, were arrested following the court directions in connection with a bribe case. It was said that a farmer M Ramakrishna of Ayyavarigudem in the mandal applied for permission to cut down 720 teak plants in his three acres and three guntas of land.

Both the accused separately demanded the farmer to pay bribe to give permission to cut down the trees. The RI demanded Rs 37, 000 and settled for Rs 7000 and surveyor demanded Rs 10, 000 and settled for Rs 3000. The farmer approached ACB officials, who with the help of a spy gadget recorded the farmer”s conversation with the RI and surveyor wherein the latter demanded bribe. The evidence was produced before the ACB Court in Hyderabad on April 21, which in turn directed the ACB sleuths to arrest the accused.

The accused would be sent to judicial custody on Thursday, informed ACB DSP Ramana Murthy.