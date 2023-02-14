Rice lorry goes up in flames in Sangareddy

According to locals, the lorry's tyre burst when it was going at high speed, sparking a fire that spread all over the lorry in quick time
Sangareddy: A lorry carrying a load of rice went up in flames at Shivvampet of Chowtakur Mandal on Tuesday morning.
According to locals, the lorry’s tyre burst when it was going at high speed, sparking a fire that spread all over the lorry in quick time.
The load of rice was reduced into ashes, while a major part of the vehicle too was gutted.
The lorry was carrying the rice from Miryalguda to Nanded.