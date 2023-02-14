| Rice Lorry Goes Up In Flames In Sangareddy

Rice lorry goes up in flames in Sangareddy

According to locals, the lorry's tyre burst when it was going at high speed, sparking a fire that spread all over the lorry in quick time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:42 AM, Tue - 14 February 23

Sangareddy: A lorry carrying a load of rice went up in flames at Shivvampet of Chowtakur Mandal on Tuesday morning.

According to locals, the lorry’s tyre burst when it was going at high speed, sparking a fire that spread all over the lorry in quick time.

Also Read Traffic on NH-65 through Sangareddy sees huge rise

The load of rice was reduced into ashes, while a major part of the vehicle too was gutted.

The lorry was carrying the rice from Miryalguda to Nanded.