Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Home | Telangana | Rice Lorry Goes Up In Flames In Sangareddy

Rice lorry goes up in flames in Sangareddy

According to locals, the lorry's tyre burst when it was going at high speed, sparking a fire that spread all over the lorry in quick time

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:42 AM, Tue - 14 February 23
Rice lorry goes up in flames in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A lorry carrying a load of rice went up in flames at Shivvampet of Chowtakur Mandal on Tuesday morning.

According to locals, the lorry’s tyre burst when it was going at high speed, sparking a fire that spread all over the lorry in quick time.

The load of rice was reduced into ashes, while a major part of the vehicle too was gutted.

The lorry was carrying the rice from Miryalguda to Nanded.

Related News

Latest News