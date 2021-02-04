RICH rolls out accelerator programme for diagnostic startups

Backed by the Government of Telangana, and the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India RICH aims to transform the scientific start-up ecosystem, by focusing on enabling inventions and innovations to reach the market.

Hyderabad: Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) is inviting applications for their Acceleration Initiative for Diagnostics (AID) programme from promising startups and entrepreneurs wishing to fast-track their diagnostic products for the market.

“Innovation in science has demonstrated its ability to transform the world. In diagnostics, Indian scientists, engineers, and data experts are rapidly innovating new products that can help humanity to identify and overcome many diseases expeditiously. We will give the best among them, the full complement of support to help them succeed,” says Ajit Rangnekar, director general, RICH.

AID is conceived by RICH as a multi-stakeholder alliance with an aim to identify and nurture the best startups in the diagnostics space. Mentored by an expert panel of entrepreneurs, scientists, inventors, and innovators; supported by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad – AID is expected to help start-ups overcome all hurdles – both conceptual and infrastructural – to realise their full potential.

As part of the AID programme, RICH is currently inviting applications from start-ups, entrepreneurs, researchers, and academic institutions in the in-vitro diagnostics sector for the accelerator programme. The programme is open to startups with a completed proof of concept. The deadline for applications to the AID programme is 17th February, 2021.

The applications will be evaluated by a panel constituting thematic experts and industry leaders. The most promising startups selected by the panel will gain an opportunity to undergo incubation at premier research institutes like CCMB, with access to high quality laboratory facilities and equipment.

The startups will also get one-on-one mentorship from the top technical and business experts in the industry; access to hospital test beds for samples, testing, and validation; potential investors and industry connections; and seed grants to startups that successfully graduate from the cohort.

