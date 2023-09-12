| Rickie Scores Brace To Guide St Marys To 4 3 Win Over Kv Bollarum In Rfys Football Tournament

Rickie scores brace to guide St Mary’s to 4-3 win over KV Bollarum in RFYS Football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:57 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Rickie scored a brace to guide St Mary’s to a 4-3 win over KV Bollarum in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) Football tournament at Loyola Degree and PG College Football Ground, Alwal, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Apart from Rickie, Mohammad and Saini added a goal each for the winner. Anirudh, Arjun and Vishal scored for the KV Bollarum.

In the other game, Phoenix Greens School downed Kenedy School 2-1.

Results: Phoenix Greens School 2 (Aryaman 1, Suchair 1) bt Kenedy School 1; St Mary’s 4 (Rickie 2, Mohammad 1, Sainvi 1) bt KV Bollarum 3 (Anirudh 1, Arjun 1, Vishal 1).

