Telangana basketball player Aryan named in national U-16 team

Telangana basketball player Aryan Sharma has been selected to represent India at the FIBA Asia Cup under-16 Championship to be held in Doha, Qatar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana basketball player Aryan Sharma has been selected to represent India at the FIBA Asia Cup under-16 Championship to be held in Doha, Qatar starting from September 17.

The State hoopster was part of the Indian squad that played the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) qualifiers in Sri Lanka for the FIBA Asia Cup in August this year. India qualified for the continental event in Doha after winning the qualifiers.

Aryan, who studies in Delhi Public School, Hyderabad trains at Keystone Basketball Academy under Indian coach P S Santosh. The Championship will serve as a qualification for the FIBA under-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled to be held at Turkey in July 2024.