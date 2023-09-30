Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ clocks one year

By ANI Updated On - 11:10 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Mumbai: It is a special day in the journey of ‘Kantara‘ as Rishab Shetty-starrer film has completed one year since its release.

Taking to Instagram, production house Hombale Films shared an enthralling poster featuring Rishab Shetty and penned a gratitude message, which read, “Celebrating one-year of the Divine Blockbuster – #Kantara, A very special film that we’ll always cherish.”

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the incredible audience who turned it into an epic blockbuster. Thank you for an unforgettable year. The jubilations continue to reverberate throughout the country and we’re thrilled to continue this epic journey together!#1YearOfDivineBlockbusterKantara #1YearOfKantara,” it added.

As soon as the special post was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “I Can’t imagine also already one year over.”

“Congratulations. How’s the work coming along for part 2 ? All the best, we r waiting,” another commented.

Rishab Shetty, who was the writer, actor, and director of the film, also received acclaim.

‘Kantara’ was released on September 30 and got a good response from the audience for its storyline and visuals.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer