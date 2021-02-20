Rishabh Pant is getting geometry of ‘keeping’ right: Viswanath

“His glove work was automatically of high class as he was in the right position to collect the ball,” said former Indian wicketkeeper Sadanand Viswanath

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant’s wicket keeping was India’s biggest gain in the home team’s massive 317-run win over England in the second Test in Chennai. Former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed this feeling while Australian wicket-keeping great Adam Gilchrist said Pant was brilliant.

It was a much-improved show behind the stumps which brought a refreshing change in Pant’s game. Former Indian wicket-keeper Sadanand Viswanath said Pant exuded a lot of confidence in this Test. “He was not perturbed by the turn or the bounce. He went through his keeping drills nicely because of his improved footwork as evident in his two agile stumpings in England’s second innings. His glove work was automatically of high class as he was in the right position to collect the ball. He is getting up with the ball. I think he might have watched the videos and began to work on his skills along with the coaching staff.’’

Viswanath thought Ravi Ashwin might have given Pant a lot of confidence. “He guided him with a lot of discussion. Pant might have spent some quality time with Ashwin, probably in the nets or after the game or video analysis. If the modern technology is used well, it benefits a lot to the young cricketers.’’

The former Indian keeper, who played 3 Tests and 22 ODIs, said Pant was always an exciting batsman. “He has a lot of flair. He plays the calypso style of attacking batting. Batting was never an issue with Pant but it was his glove work that came under a lot of scrutiny. He has got age on his side and he can get better. Fitness is the key and I’m sure he will knock off the little bit of fat. But then modern day cricketers give a lot of importance to fitness.’’

He felt one should not compare Pant with MS Dhoni or Gilchrist. “We put unnecessary pressure. Let him be Rishabh Pant. Many wicket keepers were a little shaky at the start before they became superstars. Gilchrist had problems initially but he overcame that to become one of the all-time great players. Gilchrist changed the dynamism of wicket keepers’ role. So was Dhoni. These two raised the bar and set high standards for modern day wicket keepers.’’

A dashing batsman and busy wicket-keeper in his hey days, Viswanath, said any team needs a character like Pant. “He is involved with his game with his chatting behind the stumps. He seems to enjoy this role also as he eggs the bowler a lot with his style of chirping. He has a great bond with the team and he has become the nucleus of the new Indian team which believes in playing fearless cricket. He brings in a lot of positivity into the team which I tried to do when I played for India, particularly in 1985 when we won the Champions Trophy in Australia.’’

Viswanath, who is looking for a wicket keeper coach job in IPL, loved the way Pant took the leg side catch off Ishant Sharma and the two stumpings in the second innings. “Diving to his left, he held the catch beautifully. The timing was perfect. Then the leg side stumping to dismiss Lawrence off Ashwin was simply magnificent. He is getting the geometry of wicket-keeping right.

“Once you enjoy the art, then keeping on any wickets can be comfortable. He is watching the ball nicely and he is moving his head, body in the right position. I would give 7.5 out of 10 for Pant in this Test,’’ concluded Viswanath, a Level 3 coach and who has umpired for 22 years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .