Rishabh Pant sweats it out in nets ahead of IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022

By ANI Published Date - 14 March 2024, 07:34 PM

New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant sweat it out in the nets ahead of his much-anticipated return to competitive cricket with Delhi Capitals (DC) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

Pant missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He even missed the ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home.

Delhi Capitals took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of Pant batting in the nets. In the video, Pant was seen smashing his trademark big hits, slog sweeps, reverse sweeps etc.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧.𝐦𝐩𝟒 🤌🏻 Rishabh Pant is HERE and you will be HERE too, watching this on loop🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/TaDZXaZyWS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2024



“BattingHeaven.mp4. Rishabh Pant is here and you will be here too, watching this on loop #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024,” said the caption of DC’s post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a major update on Rishabh Pant’s recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The schedule until April 7 has been announced as of now, with the remainder to be declared later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the dates for which are yet to be announced.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women’s Premier League final on March 17.

DC’s other fixtures till April 7 include a March 28 match against the Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur and against the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7.