Rishitha, Ravikiran triumph at 12th National Para Athletics Championships

Rishitha bagged two gold medals and Ravikiran A clinched a gold, silver and a bronze

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:17 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Rishitha bagged two gold medals and Ravikiran A clinched a gold, silver and a bronze at the recently concluded 12th National Junior & Sub Junior Para Athletics Championships held at Gujarat

Rishitha competing in the T-46 category emerged fastest in the 100M and 400M events. In the boys F-37 and T-37 categories Ravikiran won top honours in the javelin throw, silver in shot put and bronze on the 100M event.

National badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand and Nagapuri Ramesh congratulated both the athletes at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad on Thursday.