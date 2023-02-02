Sports Minister Srinivas Goud lauds cricketer Trisha

Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
The 17-year-old Trisha scored 24 runs and added a crucial 46-run partnership in the final against England to help India lift U-19 World Cup

Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 2 February 23
Hyderabad: Gongadi Trisha, member of India’s U-19 women’s World Cup winning team, S Yashasree and M Shalini, physical conditioning trainer, received a warm reception at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Trisha scored 24 runs and added a crucial 46-run partnership with Soumya Tiwari (24no) in the final against England to help India lift the inaugural U-19 World Cup.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitated Trisha, S Yashasree and M Shalini at his office in Hyderabad. Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud, SATS officer Danalakshmi, coach Rajshekara and others were present at the event.

