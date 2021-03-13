Rising distress calls keep firemen busy in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: With day temperatures on the rise, Fire and Rescue Services personnel are on tenterhooks with an increase in distress calls from across the city.

On Saturday, the Fire Control Room received seven calls pertaining to fire mishaps at garbage dumps alone. The situation was no different on Friday when Fire personnel were busy extinguishing fires at various locations in the city, most of them garbage mounds. Fires were reported from Amberpet, Chaderghat, Punjagutta, Shaikpet, Manikonda, Nawab Sahab Kunta and other places in the city in the last two days.

Officials suspect that the fires are breaking out after people carelessly throw cigarette butts into garbage mounds, sparking off a fire.

“It is also due to short circuit in some places as sometimes bins are placed near electric transformers and with garbage strewn all around, there is scope for a fire beaking out,” said K Sreenivas Reddy, District Fire Officer (South), Hyderabad.

Fire officials have asked the public to be cautious since the temperatures were rising.

