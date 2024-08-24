Rising instances of hijras extorting residents during ceremonies in Hyderabad

In a recent Reddit post, a resident hosting a housewarming ceremony in a gated community reported an early morning visit from a group of Hijras. The uninvited guests demanded a significant amount of money and threatened to strip and create a disturbance if their demands were not met.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 02:54 PM

Hyderabad: In a growing trend that has alarmed residents of Hyderabad, groups of Hijras (transgenders) are indulging in extorting significant sums of money from people during family gatherings, especially weddings and housewarming ceremonies. These incidents are not isolated, with multiple reports surfacing on social media platforms like Reddit and ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), where users have detailed their harrowing experiences.

In a recent incident posted on Reddit, a resident hosting a housewarming ceremony in a gated community was visited by a group of Hijras early in the morning. The uninvited guests demanded a large sum of money, threatening to strip and cause a scene if their demands were not met. Despite the resident’s attempts to seek help from the police, the situation escalated, forcing the family to negotiate and eventually pay Rs 40,000 to avoid embarrassment in front of their guests.

Also Read Telangana Independent Hijra Association seeks action against cross-dressers

Similar incidents have been reported across the city. One resident from Kondapur shared an account of how a group of 20-30 Hijras arrived at his home at midnight, demanding money. Fearing a public spectacle, he complied with their demands, paying Rs 30,000. Other residents have reported being harassed and even physically assaulted by these groups, particularly in areas near the Outer Ring Road.

These extortion attempts are reportedly well-organized, with allegations that local auto drivers and tent house owners tip off Hijra groups about upcoming events. As a result, many families have been forced to pay exorbitant amounts to avoid public embarrassment and disruption during their special occasions.

The increasing frequency of these incidents has led to growing concerns among Hyderabad residents, who are calling for stronger police intervention and regular counseling sessions for Hijras to curb such activities.

#Hijda gangs extorted 30,000 rupees from my neighbour.This is in kondapur.Alarming to see them arrive at midnight 1’o clock in gangs of 20-30 members.@hydcitypolice @TheNaveena

Can we get any help from the media or Police?@INCTelangana

A new Mafia in rise in hyd. pic.twitter.com/bheuu5yTp4 — TheRealLifeSquidward (@karthikgol) March 28, 2024

@CPBlr public harrasing and extortion by these eunuchs/transgenders is increasing day by day. ORR. Opp. Hyderabad House restaurant, a group of these were harrasing men for money. When I questioned, they literally pounced on me. This has to stop immediately sir. @DgpKarnataka — GEETHA GOWDA/ಗೀತ ಗೌಡ (@GowdaGeetha) February 3, 2024