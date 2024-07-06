Ritika triumphs in ILCA 6 races in Sailing Week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 11:27 PM

Ritika Dangi receiving an award at the Sailing Week in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Ritika Dangi of INWTC Mumbai displayed an excellent show to win all three races in the ILCA women’s category on the fourth day of the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week in EME Sailing Club, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the other categories, Bikram Mohapatra of EMESA won two races in the ILCA 6 open category. Mahaprabhu A of AYN, Israj Ali of EMESA and Mohit Saini of AYN won one race each in the ILCA 7 races. NSS’ Shashank Batham, Eklavya Batham and Akshat Kumar Dohare clinched one race each in the ILCA 4 boys event. In the ILCA girls, NSS’ Shagun Jha won twice, while Manya Reddy of SSC triumphed on one occasion.

