RMP pedals 350 km to campaign for TRS

A die-hard supporter of the ruling party, Prakash reached the city from Bhadrachalam to campaign in the GHMC elections

Hyderabad: Pedalling his bicycle for over 350 kilometres from Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a 36-year-old registered medical practitioner (RMP) T Prakash reached the city to campaign for TRS candidates in the GHMC elections.

Decorating his bicycle with vinyl flex boards, Prakash is also part of the roadshows being taken out by TRS working president K T Rama Rao. Once Rao moves from one spot to the other, Prakash goes around the division with a cordless public address system, explaining to the people in detail the welfare and development activities taken up by the TRS government.

Wearing a turban and the party scarf, Prakash was the cynosure of all eyes when he attended Rao’s roadshow at the Victoria Memorial Metro Station in Saroornagar on Monday. Other party workers too were curious to meet him for the initiative he had taken up to campaign in the elections coming here all the way from Bhadrachalam.

Prakash, who is campaigning in a GHMC election for the third time, is meeting his own expenses and says he will be in the city till December 1. He is planning to cycle back to Bhadrachalam after the polls. “I am a die-hard supporter of TRS and I will do anything for my party,” he says, waving the victory sign. Stating that it took two days for him to reach the city from Bhadrachalam, Prakash says he had actively participated in the agitation for a separate Telangana as well.

Apart from being a registered medical practitioner (RMP), Prakash is also a musician and plays the flute during concerts with other musicians.

