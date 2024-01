| Road Accident Claims Life In Balanagar During Early Morning Hours

Road accident claims life in Balanagar during early morning hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 04:09 PM

Hyderabad: One person was killed in a road accident at Balanagar in the early hours of Monday.

The victim K Akhil (23) was driving a bike along with pillion rider Satish.

“Akhil was driving the motorcycle at a high speed and rammed into a DCM near IDPL cross roads.

He died on the spot while the pillion escaped with injuries,” said Balanagar police.

A case is registered and the body of Akhil shifted to the police station.