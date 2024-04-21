20 injured in vehicle collision in Adilabad

Thalamadugu Sub-Inspector Dhanashri said 18 passengers and two drivers received injuries when the four-wheeler coming from Nanded of Maharashtra to Adilabad hit the van on the outskirts of Sunkidi village at 4 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 11:12 AM

Representational Image.

Adilabad: About 20 passengers were injured, six of them seriously, when the vehicle they were traveling in hit a van near Sunkidi village in Thalamadugu mandal early on Sunday morning.

More details are awaited.