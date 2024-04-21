20 injured in vehicle collision in Adilabad

Thalamadugu Sub-Inspector Dhanashri said 18 passengers and two drivers received injuries when the four-wheeler coming from Nanded of Maharashtra to Adilabad hit the van on the outskirts of Sunkidi village at 4 am.
Adilabad: About 20 passengers were injured, six of them seriously, when the vehicle they were traveling in hit a van near Sunkidi village in Thalamadugu mandal early on Sunday morning.
Thalamadugu Sub-Inspector Dhanashri said 18 passengers and two drivers received injuries when the four-wheeler coming from Nanded of Maharashtra to Adilabad hit the van on the outskirts of Sunkidi village at 4 am. The injured persons were admitted to RIMS-Adilabad.
More details are awaited.