Hyderabad: Teenager dies in road accident at Jubilee Hills

The victim, B Sirisha, aged 15 years, was riding her two-wheeler along with a relative when three youngsters on an Activa tried to overtake them and in turn hit her two-wheeler.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: A teenager died in a road accident at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night.

“Sirisha, who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler lost her balance and slipped from the vehicle onto the road. She came under the rear wheel of a TSRTC bus,” said Jubilee Hills.

A case is registered and investigation going on.