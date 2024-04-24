Hyderabad: Teenager dies in road accident at Jubilee Hills

The victim, B Sirisha, aged 15 years, was riding her two-wheeler along with a relative when three youngsters on an Activa tried to overtake them and in turn hit her two-wheeler.
Hyderabad: A teenager died in a road accident at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night.
“Sirisha, who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler lost her balance and slipped from the vehicle onto the road. She came under the rear wheel of a TSRTC bus,” said Jubilee Hills.
A case is registered and investigation going on.