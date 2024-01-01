Hyderabad: Man killed in road accident

The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died later in the night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An interior designer was killed in a hit and run incident at Madhapur on Sunday night.

According to the police, the man Chundru Rajender (38), a resident of Ayyappa Society, Madhapur was walking on the road when an unknown vehicle hit him near metro pillar number 1728 around 11.30pm.

The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died later in the night. A case is registered. The police are trying to identify the vehicle involved in the accident with the help of closed circuit camera footages.

In another incident at Alwal, two people were injured when a car rammed into them. The two persons were standing on the roadside when a car rammed into them at high speed. Both the injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment. A case is registered by the police and the three persons who were reportedly in inebriated condition were taken into custody.